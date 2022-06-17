On an expedition floating the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, Gail Siemen’s raft capsized and he fell into the water. When he rose to the surface, he had a suspicion about his father.
As he got off the river, Siemen ran to a phone and called his wife for confirmation.
“When did he pass away?” he asked.
“Yesterday,” she responded.
That is the magic of Gail Siemen on a grandiose scale. And similar occurrences weren’t all that rare. One day, his son Brett said, Siemen woke up and knew what question everyone was going to ask before they asked it. Another time, he dreamt about shooting a deer in this specific location. Later that day, he went to that spot and added another head to his collection.
“Consistently, stuff like that would happen,” Brett said.
Siemen was not a psychic. He could not see the future. He did not sift through tarot cards or look into crystal balls. But he had some sort of innate instinct – instinct so marvelous that it stupefied anyone lucky enough to witness it.
Siemen, it seemed, did not hope for things. He manifested them.
Every morning as principal at Hawthorne Middle School, Siemen’s voice bellowed over the intercom for the morning announcements. And, every morning, he closed it out with the same line: “Make it a great day.”
“Even a month before he died,” said Sue Scully, a friend of Siemen’s who worked with him at Hawthorne, “I said, ‘Gail, have a great day,’ and he said, ‘No, I’m going to make it a great day.”
Siemen passed last summer at the age of 85 — a celebration of life for him will be held Saturday, June 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m at the Juniper Hills Country Club in Pocatello. The public is invited.
The former standout Idaho State basketball player and longtime Gate City educator took with him infectious humor, uncanny wit and the type of optimism that makes you think maybe it’s not impossible to throw a car over your head.
It is that enthusiasm that his friends and family will so dearly miss. Siemen had this way of lifting people up, making them comfortable in awkward situations.
When Seton Sobolewski was hired as the Idaho State women’s basketball coach in the summer of 2008, he had just wrapped up his introductory press conference when someone in the crowd hollered at him.
“Come here, young man,” said Siemen, a longtime ISU women’s basketball booster. “Sit down for a minute.”
“He proceeded to give me some advice,” Sobolewski recalled years later. “He said, ‘If you’re going to ask for anything, ask for it now.’ Meaning like from the admin or whatever … He was very bold, but that’s how Gail was. He was not shy.”
“He was never afraid to approach anyone,” added Siemen’s son, Kyle, “whether he knew them or not.”
In other words, Siemen was blunt. Yet he mixed his forthrightness with humor. One time, he told Jack Mooney – a former 7th grade student of Siemen’s whom he later became good friends with – they were going to leave for a fishing trip at 6 a.m. Mooney showed up at 6:05. Siemen was gone.
“I said, ‘Gail, what the hell?” Mooney recalled. “(He said), ‘I told you 6 o’clock.’ That was his personality.”
Another time while Siemen was principal at Hawthorne, a new teacher arrived. This teacher had bounced around from school to school, accumulating an inch-thick file and a poor reputation. On day one, the teacher met with Siemen in his office. Sitting on the Hawthorne principal’s desk was that inch-thick file. Siemen picked it up and tossed it in the trash.
“I don’t care what was in there,” Siemen said, according to Brett. “What you do from now on out is what will matter.”
****
In the annals of Reed Gym’s history, perhaps no night garnered as much hype and anticipation as Feb. 24, 1958. More than 5,000 people packed the place that Saturday night to watch Idaho State go up against the great Elgin Baylor – the future NBA Hall of Famer who then starred for Seattle U and battled for the nationwide scoring title with Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain.
“Baylor may score 30 or 40 or even more, but he’ll earn every point against a team with one of the top defensive records in the nation,” late Idaho State Journal editor Lyle Olson wrote before the game.
Olson was right. Baylor scored 32 points and pulled down 20 rebounds that night, but the Bengals made him work. Siemen, Roy Christian and Leroy Bacher forced the springy Baylor to take tough shots from the outside, which helped send the game to overtime.
With Seattle down one and less than a minute remaining in overtime, Baylor slapped Siemen’s wrist and sent the stoic senior to the charity stripe. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound lefty with a smooth stroke knocked down both free throws to finish the game with a team-high 25 points.
When the final buzzer sounded, hardly anyone could hear it. The crowd was too loud. On that night, Idaho State was maybe the best team in the country and the Bengals eventually advanced to their third-straight NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Seattle U didn’t lose again until the national championship game.
“I was lucky enough to be there and say that I saw Elgin Baylor play,” Mooney said. “It was pretty damn cool.”
It was the pinnacle of Siemen’s time as a Bengal, where he helped author, inarguably, the three greatest seasons in Idaho State basketball history. It was also part of Siemen’s comeback. He dealt with foot issues and shin splints his final two years of college, which forced him to miss time his senior year after he slipped on a loose ball at practice and restrained his arch.
As he returned, Olson wrote: “But if Siemen ever gets the breaks that must be coming his way, don’t sell them short because he must have plenty of good luck building.”
Perhaps that explains all the good fortune Siemen enjoyed in his life.
“What do they say?” said Skip Easterbrook, one of Siemen’s ISU teammates. “Luck and preparedness walk the same road. If that’s the case, I think a lot of it was due to his attitude.”
That most definitely was the case. Instead of accepting bad situations, Siemen asked: Why do they have to be bad?
It was that philosophy that guided him the day a parent walked into his school with a gun.
One day as principal of Hawthorne, Siemen was pulled out of an early-morning meeting and led into his office, where a fuming parent had a pistol on his desk. This was back in the 20th century, back when a gun in a school didn’t summon a SWAT team in a half-second.
So Siemen walked into his office and began to engage with the parent. He listened. And then he began to talk with the guy, calming him down and asking him about the elephant in the room. Siemen was an avid hunter. He knew guns. He knew the gun sitting on his desk was unique so he peppered this guy about his pistol.
Tensions eventually leveled. Gail called the police then went on with his day.
“Pretty soon, Gail comes back into the meeting and says, ‘OK, where were we?’ Our jaws all dropped,” Scully. said “He had retrieved the gun. He notified the police. He had done everything properly but he didn’t make a big show of it.”
And, later, Siemen went down to the police station and purchased the gun. The pistol that was once used to threaten Siemen became part of his basement collection.
“That’s kind of how he was,” Kyle Siemen said of his dad.
****
A meaningful remembrance for Gail, his family said, would be a donation to the ISU Women's Basketball Fast Break Club: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/fastbreakclub