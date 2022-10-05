Parma Idaho - Parma Research and Extension Center

A wheat field at University of Idaho's Parma Research and Extension Center.

 University of Idaho Visual Productions

MOSCOW — University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million — the largest award in the university’s history — to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices.

The award, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is twice as large as any prior U of I grant. In addition to supporting research on building cropping systems that are more resilient to climate change, the five-year grant stimulates the state’s economy by paying more than half of the funds directly to Idaho agricultural producers.

