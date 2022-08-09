On Aug. 4, Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Porthill.
There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
On Aug. 4, Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Porthill.
There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.
Fish and Game received a report on Aug. 2 of four sheep that had been attacked and killed and two additional sheep that had been injured near Porthill. Upon further investigation by Fish and Game Conservation Officers and Wildlife Services, it was confirmed the bear was a grizzly.
Traps to capture the bear were set on the evening of Aug. 2, and although the bear returned to the area, it did not enter the trap. The bear killed one additional sheep when it returned that night, Aug. 3. The traps remained set and all additional livestock were corralled in a temporary electric fence to try and prevent additional livestock loss.
The bear once again returned overnight on Aug. 3 and was successfully trapped. Due to the bear’s repeated behaviors of killing livestock within close proximity of a home, the bear was euthanized after it was captured. The decision was made with consideration for the safety of people and property.
Grizzly bears in Idaho are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act, so any management action is done in consultation and cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Bears are quick learners
Bears learn behaviors quickly, especially related to gaining access to easy food sources. The series of grizzly bear and livestock encounters in North Idaho this spring and summer is a reminder of that.
In response to the incidents over the past few months, Fish and Game is reminding livestock owners and outdoor recreationists of a few important tips to promote safety for both people and livestock.
If you own livestock or property:
If you are recreating in bear country:
Know the difference between a defensive encounter and a predatory encounter and how to respond in each situation.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.