Grizzly Bear
TNS

On Aug. 4, Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Porthill.

There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this spring and summer.

Grizzly bear near Porthill in Boundary County.
Grizzly bear near Porthill in Boundary County.