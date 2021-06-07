It is important to know the facts that led to the creation of our
National Anthem by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812. The flag is
a standard by which war battle victors are determined. That was evident
with the British War ships cannon fire assault on Fort McHenry for many
hours.
The War of 1812 started June 18, 1812 and lasted two years. The decisive
Patriot victory was at Fort McHenry, Baltimore, Maryland. The British
war ships bombarded the fort for 24 hours. Francis Scott Key, a lawyer,
witnessed the assault from a British sloop. Key was there to negotiate
for the release of an American doctor who was held captive. All the
British guns were aimed at the large 30 foot by 42 foot flag. It they
were successful in bringing down the flag, it would have been a British
victory. It rained so the large flag was substituted by a 17 X 25 foot
flag. However, with dawns early light the large flag once again was
hoisted over the fort much to the surprise of the British. They had
lost! It was a costly victory as many American patriot soldiers were
killed putting the flag up time after time. Francis Scott Key penned
what would become our National Anthem, “The Stars Spangled Banner.” The
flag should be respected at all times. The Anthem had four verses, but
we sing only three with the fourth verse being the third verse being
sung today.
Presently, religious freedom is under attack in America and around the
world. The pandemic has resulted in churches being closed or greatly
restricted which violates the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights. It
is our solemn responsibility to uphold our God-given Constitution
including the Bill of Rights which delineates our rights. There is a
concerted ongoing effort to hold another Constitutional Convention.
James Madison and others have warned us not to allow our Constitution to
be destroyed by holding another convention. We must elect officials who
will keep their oaths of office to uphold our Constitution against
enemies foreign and domestic. Today, many do not!
We must pay tribute to the sacrifices of all veterans who fought and
died to ensure that we can enjoy the blessings of liberty and freedom
contained in the US Constitution We should continue to give thanks to
all those who continue to sacrifice now to retain our religious liberty,
individual liberty and national independence. We must reverence our
United States flag for the liberty and freedom it represents. It is
disrespectful to our veterans and military soldiers who have fought and
many have died for our liberties and freedom to dishonor the U.S. flag.
We must never forget the sacrifices of all those soldiers and patriots
who were killed or wounded defending our great United States of America.
God bless America, the land of the free and home of the brave. Freedom
is not free! It must be won in each generation.
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.,
Filer