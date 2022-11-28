IDAHO FALLS — Last night, November 27, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer was involved in a shooting incident that occurred at the Eagles Lodge, located at 635 Hemmert Avenue. The officer responded to the Eagles Lodge to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The Officer located the man and began speaking with him inside the building.
After a few minutes of conversation, the man produced a knife. The Officer gripped the man by the wrist that was holding the knife and a brief struggle ensued. The Officer pushed the man away from him, telling him to put the knife away as the Officer also moved away from the man. The man approached the Officer and the Officer told him to stop. The man continued to approach the Officer while holding the knife. The Officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.
The Officer and additional responding officers from IFPD and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office began providing medical aid. Idaho Falls Fire EMS personnel arrived and assumed care, transporting the person, a 63-year-old male, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The man’s status is unavailable at this time.
The Officer did not sustain any injuries. The Eagles Lodge was open for business and occupied by multiple people during this incident. No patrons or employees were injured.
Idaho Falls Police Officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies immediately secured the scene and activated the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force to respond and investigate the incident, as is standard protocol for incidents where, in the course of their duties, an Officer discharges their service weapon resulting in the injury or death of another person. Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies typically participate in each investigation with one agency acting as the lead investigative agency. In this case, the Idaho State Police will serve as the lead investigator.
For incidents that happen in Idaho Falls involving an IFPD officer, IFPD will fully cooperate in these investigations, but we will not conduct any part of the investigation. The involved Officer was wearing a department issued body worn camera that was activated at the time of the incident. The video will be provided to investigators.
The name of the involved man and the involved Idaho Falls Police Officer are not being released at this time to allow the Critical Incident Taskforce the time necessary to conduct interviews of those involved, as well as to ensure the man’s next of kin have received proper notification of the incident. Additional information will be provided as it is appropriate to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.