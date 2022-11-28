Idaho Falls Police Department file photo stock image
IDAHO FALLS — Last night, November 27, 2022, shortly before 8:00 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police Officer was involved in a shooting incident that occurred at the Eagles Lodge, located at 635 Hemmert Avenue. The officer responded to the Eagles Lodge to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The Officer located the man and began speaking with him inside the building.

After a few minutes of conversation, the man produced a knife. The Officer gripped the man by the wrist that was holding the knife and a brief struggle ensued. The Officer pushed the man away from him, telling him to put the knife away as the Officer also moved away from the man. The man approached the Officer and the Officer told him to stop. The man continued to approach the Officer while holding the knife. The Officer discharged his service weapon, striking the man.

