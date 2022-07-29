The recent knee-jerk calls for Roger Bray's resignation from the Pocatello City Council just leave me shaking my head about the organizations and individuals originating them. What do their responses tell us about them and their contribution to public discourse?
1. They simply don't know Roger Bray. One may not agree with every position he takes on Council issues, but his fair-minded attitudes toward minorities and the less privileged are beyond question and have been repeatedly demonstrated to anyone paying attention. His critics should have looked into that before rushing in with their clamorous, ill-considered judgments.
2. It shows they are reductionists, over-simplifiers, unwilling to listen, and incapable of nuanced assessment, i.e. lacking the very qualities that should characterize public discourse and precede judgment. Actually, Bray was making a valid point, no more directed toward minorities than to majorities and in no way racist. Cultural and racial differences present challenges for everyone, that's a fact, and more effort and resources are required to smooth them. Bray's more nuanced use of the word "diversity" should have been recognized by his critics. Their failure to understand what should have been obvious was not his fault.
3. Really? They would call for resignation on the basis of a single repeated remark rather than on the totality of a ten year record of Council service. What kind of judgment is that?
4. It was an instance, unfortunately too common, that shows how quickly some officials, private individuals, and group spokespersons leap, salivating, at the chance to shout their pious bona fides and score points against anyone with whom in a more general way they disagree and wish to undermine. Shame on those so motivated.
As a teacher myself, I find it particularly lamentable, indeed embarrassing, that the spokespersons for the Pocatello Education Association so over-simplified this matter and unfairly maligned the motives of a Councilman who has served this city very well. One wishes they could have demonstrated a higher, more careful level of assessment in this matter as an example to the general public--as befits educators. I am confident that many teachers in District 25 would not have favored their group's call for Bray's resignation.