The recent knee-jerk calls for Roger Bray's resignation from the Pocatello City Council just leave me shaking my head about the organizations and individuals originating them. What do their responses tell us about them and their contribution to public discourse?

1. They simply don't know Roger Bray. One may not agree with every position he takes on Council issues, but his fair-minded attitudes toward minorities and the less privileged are beyond question and have been repeatedly demonstrated to anyone paying attention. His critics should have looked into that before rushing in with their clamorous, ill-considered judgments.