In less time than a forest fire burns through California, Bidenflation has crippled the American economy with poor financial management, overspending and reckless policies that promote government overreach over individual liberties. We must return our focus to common sense policies benefiting families, businesses, and ensuring the next generation is prepared for success. These successes start with the economy, and following Idaho’s conservative leadership, let’s talk about kitchen table economics.
Over the past two years, our country has been caught in a devastating economic downturn primarily caused by the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden’s impulsive and irresponsible spending. This economic downturn has given the Federal Reserve little to no choice but to raise interest rates sharply in an attempt to tackle historic inflation. This “Bidenflation” has left the American citizen stuck in the crossfire. With rising inflation, everything including groceries, bills, mortgages and, as often seen in mainstream media, gas has quickly become outrageously expensive. According to AAA, the statewide average for gas in Idaho as of July 7 was $5.24 per gallon, which is up $1.72 per gallon in the last year alone! According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), annual inflation is at a record 8.6 percent as of May 2022, and many economists think it will only get worse before it improves.
Bad economic policy and inflation have impacted everyday Idahoans in our daily lives. What actions can we take in the state of Idaho to lessen this historic inflation's effect on our families and ourselves? And how can we push back on the current administration’s disastrous fiscal and economic policies? The easy answer is to vote. Show up and support our strong conservative candidates. Idaho Republicans will stand firmly behind your conservative beliefs this November, uphold your values and fight for local solutions to these problems harming the well-being of our communities.
By contrast, Reclaim Idaho, a leftist political group with deep ties to the Democratic Party, supports an initiative on the ballot that would raise taxes on small and family-owned businesses by over 33 percent in order to drastically expand the education budget. To be clear, we all want schools to be well funded and students to be properly educated, however, this initiative is the wrong policy at exactly the wrong time. With the United States economy teetering on the precipice of recession, the housing market softening and the stock market trending downward, Democrats are doubling down on policies that are proven to fail. Extracting an additional $323 million a year from small businesses, just barely recovered from the pandemic, will reduce Idaho’s long-term economic capacity, tax base and ability to fund important education priorities.
This initiative demonstrates that Democrats are out of touch with everyday Idahoans. Could there be a worse time to push such burdensome taxes onto the people of Idaho? With inflation at 40-year highs and mortgage rates up to 5.78 percent, Idahoans simply cannot afford this additional government bill. Additionally, this act is not even needed. As reported by the Idaho Education News, the Idaho Legislature, during the last Legislative session, has increased funding for K-12 education by 11 percent, with up to a 10 percent increase in educator salaries. Our conservative leaders also went to bat by reducing income taxes for all Idahoans earlier this year. Why do Idaho citizens need to pick up the tab for yet another Democrat pet project?
In this unstable economy, we should focus on putting more money back into Idahoan’s pockets, reducing red tape that hampers business and building up our own communities. It’s important that we continue supporting our conservative values that have delivered results.
Idaho does not need to be “reclaimed.” It needs to be “refocused” so we can preserve and protect our traditional Idaho values that make us the envy of the nation. Let’s return to basics by limiting government in the equation, lessening the burden on businesses, keeping taxes low and supporting education at every level. If these kitchen table issues matter to you, then electing conservative leaders is the only choice to ensure prosperity for our generation and future generations.
Tyler Kelly is the executive director of the Idaho Republican Party.