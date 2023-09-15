With Kind Week now in its ninth year, Kind Community is excited to bring back the Kind Week Kickoff Celebration in collaboration with Bingham Healthcare and Idaho Central Credit Union on Monday, September 18, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Lookout Point in Historic Downtown Pocatello. The weeklong community celebration would not be possible without our vendors, sponsors, agencies, schools, clubs, board members, committee members, volunteers, and community support
Here is a preview of what is in store for KIND Week 2023. Everyone is encouraged to join Kind Community throughout the week. This week is a great reminder to be mindful that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a huge impact.
· The week kicks off with a joint proclamation from the City of Pocatello and City of Chubbuck to celebrate KIND Community Week.
· Ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Chiefs
· KIND Week Kickoff Celebration on Monday, September 18, will include an Exhibition in Kindness, featuring local area business and non-profits coming together to show how they celebrate kindness in our community, food trucks, activities, MC by Kelly Martinez, Kyd J Band, and local Kind talent. This event will also include Chalk it up to KINDness, now in its second year, where kids of all ages can show their your KIND creativity through sidewalk chalk art.
· Tee It Up for Kindness with First Tee will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 6:00pm-8:00pm where the first hundred buckets of balls or mini-golf will be free.
· A Kind Community Conversation ~ Cultivating Youth Resistance in Partnership with School District #25. Will be held on Wednesday, September 20th from 6:00-8:00pm at the School District #25 Administrative Offices. The entire community is invited to join the conversation.
· In partnership with Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, every Girl Scout in southeast Idaho will receive a KIND Community 2023 badge through a kindness initiative.
· The third annual initiative to build KIND KITS. The focus is on collecting personal hygiene products with an emphasis on period poverty that will be donated to two of local agencies this year, SEICAA and Family Service Alliance.
· The second annual KIND Community Coloring Book will be distributed to every elementary student throughout our community. This is a partnership between local artists and local area businesses with the benefits and books going toward the supporting KIND initiatives.
· The annual KIND Kid, Kind Ambassadors, and KIND Community Awards will be announced at the Kickoff Event.
· Kind Community is sponsoring a float for New Horizons High School students to participate in the ISU Homecoming parade.
· In partnership with Zoo Idaho, kindness will be free and so will your entry to Zoo Idaho on Saturday, September 23, 11:00am-3:00pm..
· Healthy City USA will be putting together a week of challenges and prizes will be given out at Zoo Idaho’s free day on Saturday, September 23.
· Sign Gypsies of Pocatello are spreading the love and kind message through their nominatiosn, in partnership with Idaho Central Credit Union and Kind Community.
This fall Kind Community is introducing the student run Idaho State University Kind Community Club.
In addition to Kind Week, you may have noticed signs scattered throughout the area with the following messages, You Matter, You Are Valued, and You Belong. In partnership with the City of Pocatello, School District 25, Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Idaho State University, and other community partners, this is new a campaign to spread kind thoughts and show all community members that they are important, that they matter. It is through these types of community partnerships and in conjunction with experts in their respective fields, that Kind Community, as well as the broader community, can continue to uplift and embrace positive change and grow kindness each and every day.
“We would like to thank everyone who helps to make our community a truly amazing place to live,” said Laura Rizzo, Kind Community Board President.
