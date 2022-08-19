Almost all of you by now know the importance of your liver, that big organ under your right rib cage that deals with everything that passes your lips.
It is one of the most metabolically active organs in your body. The liver burns more calories than any other organ. It dictates sugar and cholesterol metabolism. It breaks down drugs, at its own expense, to protect the rest of you.
Too many sugary drinks, Tylenol use, alcohol and many of our common drugs used (both prescription and over the counter) to treat conditions, beat up the liver. You cannot live without a liver. However, the liver has a unique ability to regenerate after damage.
A study done by a group of international scientists led by Dr. Olaf Bergmann at the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden used a technique known as retrospective radiocarbon birth dating to determine the age of the human liver. They showed that no matter the person’s age, the liver is always on average less than 3 years old. This means the liver regenerates itself.
The liver is an indispensable organ that takes care of clearing toxins in our bodies. Because it constantly deals with toxic substances, it is likely to be injured regularly. In medicine, we look at or follow liver enzymes, which are basically markers of cell death. The higher the enzyme count, the more the dead cells. We have always known the liver has a unique capacity among organs to regenerate itself after damage. This study reemphasized that amazing capacity.
How do we allow our liver to stay young and healthy? First and foremost, do your best to avoid toxins. Processed foods, alcohol and sugary drinks (fruit juice, pop, energy drinks, etc.) are at the top of the list. By the way, once a sugary drink crosses your lips, there is no difference to your liver than that from drinking some vodka. Be wise with medication, even over-the-counter medication such as acetaminophen (Tylenol) is very toxic to the liver. Talk to your health care provider about liver positive supplements like N-Acetylcysteine and Phosphatidylcholine. Exercise to the point of sweating every day, if possible.
You should strive for a young liver. Don’t push it with what you are exposed to or purposely take in. The liver might be the fastest organ to repair itself, but it has its limits. Don’t push it.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.