In his parting rant Bannock County Commissioner Tovey suggests that the salvation of Pocatello lies in the construction of a “multi-use” professional stadium to bring Pioneer League baseball back to Pocatello. In his view, a pesky group of citizens asking for frugality and accountability in how our tax dollars are spent are leading us into oblivion. Thanks to P.A.G.E. for trying to protect us from ill-conceived raids on our wallets.
The proposed “seed money” for this $20 million + adventure is to be $8 million in federal ARPA money; however, the county attorney has questioned the legality of this use of the ARPA funds. The remainder is to come from mystery donors and, of course, Bannock County taxpayers.
Published attendance figures for nearby Pioneer League teams suggest that a very small percentage of the population are interested in paying money to watch their teams. About 1% of the folks in Boise & Meridian buy tickets to support their team and only 2.5% of the folks in Idaho Falls / Ammon. From October until May those baseball diamonds sit idle.
Thus far the only entity to pledge financial support for this debacle is Jeff Eiseman of Azelea Sports Ventures (located in Georgia). Mr. Eiseman has promised that “the league” will pay $6 million over 20 years for the use of the stadium (less than 1/3 of the proposed cost). No back up information to verify the credibility of this offer has been provided. More important, if this promise goes the way of Hoku, Fridgetek, Northgate, etc., what is the back-up plan?
Before proceeding with this idea, or other spending larks, the commissioners need to present a well thought out cost / benefit analysis and feasibility study with funding sources. Until then, please focus on things which will, in fact, help keep people in Pocatello: better paying jobs with upward opportunities and affordable housing. Meanwhile, please keep your fingers out of our wallets.
