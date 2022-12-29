In his parting rant Bannock County Commissioner Tovey suggests that the salvation of Pocatello lies in the construction of a “multi-use” professional stadium to bring Pioneer League baseball back to Pocatello. In his view, a pesky group of citizens asking for frugality and accountability in how our tax dollars are spent are leading us into oblivion. Thanks to P.A.G.E. for trying to protect us from ill-conceived raids on our wallets.

The proposed “seed money” for this $20 million + adventure is to be $8 million in federal ARPA money; however, the county attorney has questioned the legality of this use of the ARPA funds. The remainder is to come from mystery donors and, of course, Bannock County taxpayers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.