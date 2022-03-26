FORT HALL — Emergency responders using K-9s, boats and a helicopter are aggressively searching the Fort Hall Reservation for a man who's been missing since Thursday.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said that Wayne Crue, 35, of Fort Hall, was last seen by his family around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. His family reported him missing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and authorities have been looking for him ever since.
Anyone wanting to volunteer to help the search effort should gather at the Rio Vista gun range on Saturday.
On Friday morning the tribes contacted OnStar to help find Crue's 2019 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and it was determined that the vehicle was in the Fort Hall Bottoms area of the reservation.
Fort Hall police subsequently found the pickup in the Fort Hall Bottoms but Crue was not with the vehicle.
Emergency responders on Friday afternoon brought in K-9s and boats to assist in the search effort at the Fort Hall Bottoms and on Friday night the Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter looked for Crue using night-vision equipment but he could not be located.
The tribes have activated their Emergency Operations Center to help with the search for Crue in the Fort Hall Bottoms area. The center is activated to direct responders during serious emergency situations on the Fort Hall Reservation such as large wildfires and missing person cases.
The tribes are asking for the public to stay out of the Fort Hall Bottoms until further notice while the search is going on.
Crue is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with dragonflies, black pants and black boots.
If you have any information on Crue's whereabouts, please call the Fort Hall Police Department immediately at (208) 238-4000.