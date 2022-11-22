I moved here 23yrs ago, was a nice city around 60K people, today its bumper to bumper traffic. This is due to a seriousl increase in people from other states moving here, as a former traffic officer I'm always looking at license plates as I'm driving. I find it amazing that there are so many who have moved here & not registered their vehicles' I would also bet they haven't got a Idaho DL either. When I moved here I was stopped by PPD for having Arizona license plates & was issued a citation for that & not having a Idaho DL, telling the officer I had established residence just 3 das befor, she advised that I had 15 das once residency was established to abide by Pocatello's traffic laws. She noted I was in violation as I had gone over the 15 das by a week.
I realize that Pocatello PD is operating on a shoestring budget & our officers are streached to the limit however it only takes about 20 minutes to issue a citation & get them to comply. Since their are so many out of state folks here the revenue from the citations, vehicle registration & Idaho DL's may help get more PD, Sheriffs & State Troopers to service us. If you now live here & have out of state plates get registered or you may find yourself being introduced to one of our officers saying.."Sign to the right of the X, press hard 3 copies, have a nice day!" .....just sayin'
