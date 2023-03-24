POCATELLO — A local man is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted on Friday of molesting two young girls.
Jacob D. Davis, 28, of Chubbuck, was charged with two counts of lewd conduct in 2021.
His trial began Tuesday at the Bannock County Courthouse and ended Friday morning. The jury returned with a guilty verdict on both counts about 5 1/2 hours later.
Davis has been remanded to the Bannock County Jail pending his June 5 sentencing. However, the judge in the case, Javier Gabiola, decided to set a $20,000 bond amount for Davis following his conviction, meaning it's possible the convicted man could be released on bond prior to his sentencing.
Each count of lewd conduct that Davis was convicted of carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Davis took the stand in his own defense during the trial. The victims did not testify.
The molestation of the young girls occurred in Lava Hot Springs and Chubbuck, and Davis was related to both victims, authorities said.
Davis was represented by attorney Stratton Laggis of Pocatello.
The prosecution was handled by Erin Tognetti, Bannock County's senior deputy prosecuting attorney.
As of Friday night, Davis was still being held at the Bannock County Jail.
