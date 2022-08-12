Members of Idaho’s Congressional delegation would probably not receive any heroism awards for their actions relating to the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, also known as the “burn pit” bill.

When the act came up for a vote, our congressional troops flat failed to protect the backs of sick veterans. Reps. Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson voted against the final passage of the bill in the House. Not to be outdone, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch both voted against the legislation on three separate occasions.