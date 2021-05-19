POCATELLO — A Bannock County judge this week sentenced a local man to the maximum possible penalty for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge after the man struck a plea deal that dismissed three felonies he had faced for the incident.
During a hearing held remotely in Bannock County on Tuesday, Sixth District Judge Thomas W. Clark ordered Jordan J. Steele, 31, of Pocatello, to serve two years of misdemeanor probation and ordered a six month jail sentence after Steele pleaded guilty in April to one count of domestic battery without traumatic injury, a misdemeanor.
Steele had initially faced charges of aggravated battery, attempted strangulation and an enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a crime, all felonies, for a May 2020 incident in which Steele threw an ottoman at a woman, stabbed her with a drywall saw in the upper right arm and attempted to strangle her, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained last year.
Clark awarded Steele credit for two days he spent in jail when he was arrested last year and before he was released after posting a $30,000 bond. Of the remaining 178 days, Clark awarded probation with 15 days discretionary time to impose against Steele if he violates his probation and suspended 133 days. Steele elected to serve the remaining 30 days incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail on weekends for the next 15 weeks.
In addition to the probation and jail time, Clark imposed the maximum fine amount for most misdemeanor convictions in Idaho, $1,000, as well as court costs and attorney fees.
“All I’ll say Mr. Steele is you’re lucky this wasn’t pursued as a felony,” Clark said. “By looking at those pictures, it certainly could have been. I’ve given you the maximum fine and jail time that I could. If you violate probation, you’ll serve every day of it.”
The pictures Clark referred to after handing down the sentence against Steele were two photos shown during the sentencing hearing that depicted the injuries the victim had sustained during the incident. One photo showed the victim’s bruised and battered face and upper torso and the other showed a deep wound to her upper arm from being stabbed with the drywall saw.
Steele’s Pocatello attorney Keith Zollinger had argued for the judge to impose a withheld judgement, which would have allowed for the misdemeanor domestic battery charge to be dismissed entirely upon Steele being successful on probation, however, Clark declined the request.
Additionally, Zollinger initially objected to the Idaho Falls attorney representing the victim in the case, Larren K. Covert, from speaking on her behalf during the ceremony, but conceded that objection once it was clarified that Covert would only be reading an impact statement that the victim had previously prepared.
After showing the court the photos of the victim's injuries, Covert read the prepared statement.
“These photographs only begin to convey the brutal injuries I sustained at Jordan’s hands and weapons,” Covert read from the victim's statement. “The injury to my arm caused permanent muscle damage and weakening of the arm. I additionally have scars on my face from the drywall knife used against me. Despite his horrific actions and the severe injuries to me, the (Bannock County) Prosecutor’s Office has seen fit to reduce the charges to a single count of domestic battery. Even more shockingly, the prosecutor charged domestic battery without traumatic injuries. If these injuries are not traumatic, I never want to see what is.”
The victim’s statement called the resolution in Steele’s case anything but just and called on the judge to impose the maximum penalty possible.
After reading the statement, Covert informed the court the victim intends to seek restitution against Steele via a separate civil matter, though Clark provided the victim with an additional 30 days to submit a restitution request in conjunction with Steele’s case in the event that civil matter is not pursued.
Zollinger explained that Steele was experiencing a substance abuse issue at the time of the May 2020 incident in which he had zero recollection of the events that had transpired, which is what Steele had told responding police officers immediately after the incident, according to police reports.
“I think the court is well-aware that Mr. Steele has absolutely no history with the criminal justice system,” Zollinger said. “He is apologetic and he has felt bad about this.”
Aside from a minor traffic violation and this most recent domestic battery conviction, Steele has no adult criminal record, according to court records.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Alan Boehme said this was a case that did involve significant injuries and an individual that “according to the victim in this case did not understand what he was doing.”
“I don’t want to make this too much about (the victim) but I sincerely wish that I had been able to talk with her before we came to a resolution in this case and that is what I have expressed to her,” Boehme said. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible, she did not invoke her rights in this case and we were unable to speak with her.… This was a severe situation, the result of his conduct was severe, the injuries were severe and I do think it is appropriate to have some consequences for that.”
Steele also addressed the court on his own behalf during the hearing.
“Your honor, I am very sorry that this event ever happened,” Steele said. “I don’t recall anything about the incident and I have been trying to change my life drastically so it never happens again.”
There are many resources for those who encounter domestic violence situations. Bannock County hosts a webpage dedicated to domestic violence resources, accessible by visiting bannockcounty.us/courts/divorce/dv.
The 24-hour national domestic violence hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho, a Pocatello based non-profit that works to promote safe and thriving families and works to end physical, sexual and emotional abuse, also offers a 24-hour hotline in both English — 208-251-HELP (4357) — and Spanish — 208-681-8715.
Additional help and resources can be found on the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence website, accessible by visiting idvsa.org