ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April.

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District Judge Steven Boyce during a motion hearing on Thursday, including that the trial be delayed until 2024 — a request from Chad Daybell's attorneys — and that the death penalty be taken off the table — a request from Lori Vallow Daybell's lawyers.

