Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumphs and tragedy in 2022.
From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 only to return to work months later to the resurrection of an 80-year-old tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community.
The Idaho State Journal staff recently sat down and picked what we found to be the top 10 local stories of 2022.
Pocatello police patrol officers Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel were both shot by a man wielding an AR-15 while investigating a domestic violence incident on May 5 on Bridger Street in Pocatello. Amos was struck in the face and the bullet ricocheted off his orbital bone down through his neck and into his chest where it lacerated one of his lungs. He also suffered a bullet wound on his left hand and another on his abdomen. Handel was also shot in the abdomen. Hundreds gathered at Portneuf Medical Center when Amos was released from the hospital after the incident. Both men have made miraculous recoveries and are back working full-time in patrol. The court case for the man accused of pulling the trigger, Todd Brewer remains ongoing.
Infighting among two factions within the Pocatello City Council resulted in council members Roger Bray, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega all resigning at the same time. Their resignations came amid an effort to recall all three and followed months of divisiveness after Bray made statements at two July council meetings regarding how the city’s lack of crime and diversity compared to some other communities should factor into the Pocatello Police Department’s staffing level. Gov. Brad Little nominated former Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to one spot and Blad appointed banker Corey Mangum and developer Brent Nichols to fill the other two.
Lance Peck, the owner of Downard Funeral Home and the crematory located inside the business, was arrested in late August and charged with 63 misdemeanor charges almost one year after local and state authorities opened an investigation into how he was operating the facility. The investigation was launched after the Idaho Board of Morticians fielded numerous complaints about the business. It resulted in officers locating dozens of preserved fetuses part of a biological collection that Peck should have destroyed after Idaho State University provided it to him, several bodies left out in the open and in various states of decomposition and missing cremated remains for local loved ones. Peck’s court case remains ongoing after both prosecutors and his attorney requested more time to sift through the massive amount of evidence, which includes over 4,500 pages of information.
4. Changes come for several Gate City area restaurants
The dining industry in the Gate City area saw quite the shakeup in 2022, with new restaurants opening up shop and long-time staples seeing a changing of the guard or some new scenery. Red Lobster closed down, but not long after Olive Garden announced it was coming to the same location in a new building. After running the Italian restaurant for 50 years, Steve Piper decided to sell Buddy’s, had second thoughts and then ultimately pulled the trigger, selling the business to local car salesman Jason Meador. Piper sold Buddy’s around the same time that Tom Goodwin sold the sub sandwich and pizza bomb college hangout named Goody’s to long-time Pocatello residents Carlos and Jessica Allen and when ButterBurr’s announced it was moving into the West Cedar building that once housed Remo’s and then Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta, which also moved in 2022 into the former Perkins building on Pocatello Creek Road after that restaurant shuttered.
Richard Hollingsworth, District 7 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, pulled out all the stops along with several other committee members to make Veterans Day special for all of those in Southeast Idaho who served and their families. The parade included members from each branch of the military, including the Army, ISU Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, Marines, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Space Force and even the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine. Local Boy Scouts of America troops carried the banners for each branch and long-time Pocatello radio host Paul Anderson announced the parade.
6. Numerous groundbreaking events, including a new Pocatello town square
Lookout Credit Union donated $1 million for the construction of a new town square in downtown Pocatello called Lookout Point following a groundbreaking in July. The same credit union donated $1 million to the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District a month prior for the construction of the Pocatello Thunder’s new football field located at Hawthorne Middle School. Connor Academy announced in August it was constructing a $12 million middle school on its campus off of Philbin Road in Chubbuck and Highland High School broke ground on a new baseball field in September.
7. Pocatello youth community members and families get a Boys & Girls Club
Local community member Jean Haneke spearheaded the steering committee that worked to bring a Boys & Girls club to the Pocatello area. Pocatello City Council member Linda Leeuwrik championed the endeavor for the approximate six month period it took to raise the $200,000 seed money needed to open the facility. Many local businesses and groups either hosted fundraisers in its name or donated directly to the project. The Boys & Girls Club of the Portneuf Valley officially opened at Syringa Middle School to serve students there, initially, in September and hopes to be able to expand its operations to service the entire community in the near future.
8. Construction begins on ‘Flying Y’ at merger of Interstates 86 and 15
The Idaho Transportation Department in mid-December 2021 announced it was preparing to accept bids on the overhaul of the “Flying Y” interchange that joins Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 near the border of Pocatello and Chubbuck. The $112 million project was awarded to the Tempe, Arizona-based company Sundt Construction Inc. and the Blackfoot-based joint venture partner Cannon Builders in May. Gov. Brad Little attended the groundbreaking event in August. The project calls for 10 retaining walls and one million cubic yards of earthwork excavation associated with 5.5 miles of the new embankment for several ramps and highway realignments. Construction began in the summer and is estimated to be completed in 2024.
9. Bannock County explores using COVID stimulus money for new Stadium
Late in the year, the Bannock County Commission floated the idea of using $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for a $20 million multi-use stadium in the Pocatello area that could serve as the new home for an MLB-partnered minor league baseball team. About a week after meeting with Jeff L. Eiseman of the Georgia-based Azalea Sports Ventures, who owns the Pioneer League’s Boise Hawks team, the commission announced the project was “on life support” following a review by Bannock County’s legal team that found funding stadiums is not an approved use of ARPA funds. Outgoing Commissioner Terrel Tovey took issue with a local government watchdog group raising awareness about the project and encouraging residents to contact the commission about it. The project’s future remains uncertain.
10. Idaho State University invests into new facilities on its Pocatello campus
Idaho State University invested heavily into its Pocatello campus in 2022. Beginning in March, Holt Arena underwent a multi-million dollar renovation fueled by a sizeable Idaho Central Credit Union donation that included new Bengal branding on the turf, the replacement of all of the multi-colored seats with new seating, elevators on the north side and donor hospitality suites, club space and premium seating options between both 30-yard lines. ISU in April announced the school’s largest one-time donation ever of $14 million from the Salt Lake City-based ALSAM Foundation for upgrades to its College of Pharmacy building Leonard Hall. Construction on the $11.5 million Alumni Center continued in 2022 and is expected to be complete this upcoming spring.
Other important stories for Southeast Idaho that didn’t make our top 10 list include new additions and changes for several retail stores such as Old Navy opening and Big Deal Outlet opening alongside C-A-L Ranch’s move into the Pine Ridge Mall.
Bannock County announcing its partnership with ISU to fund and operate the East Idaho Pathology Center was also a significant story in 2022.
The Gate City area lost several movers and shakers in 2022, of which the passing of long-time Pocatello Senator Mark Nye was most notable.
The woes of the Pocatello Airport was also noteworthy, with Pocatello twice voting to provide substantial subsidies to SkyWest to keep commercial flights at the airport.
