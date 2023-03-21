Jon Pardi

This Aug. 22, 2018, file photo shows Jon Pardi performing at the 12th annual ACM Honors in Nashville, Tennessee. 

 Photo by Al Wagner/Invision

The multi-Platinum hitmaker Jon Pardi is performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on May 27. 

Pardi is bringing fan-favorite hits like “Dirt On My Boots,” plus new music from his red-hot new release, Mr. Saturday Night, to Pocatello to kick off Memorial Day weekend. The CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter/producer embraces western swing, breezy California midtempos, and bar-room shuffles that are sure to get any crowd dancing.

