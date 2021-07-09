A 41-year-old Maryland man was injured in a grizzly attack in the Island Park area early Friday morning, according to Fremont County sheriff’s officials.
They say the lone jogger, whose name was not released, surprised a sow grizzly bear with a cub and she attacked.
The incident occurred in the Kilgore area near Island Park.
“The man was running on a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Service land around 6:30 a.m. when he encountered the female grizzly bear with a cub, and the female charged him,” according to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. “He laid down in an effort to protect himself, and the grizzly struck him several times before running off.”
The man, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, was able to return to the cabin he was staying in and call for help, Fish and Game officials said.
Family members transported him to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg for treatment.
The Forest Service has closed the area of the attack as a precaution, and Idaho Fish and Game and Fremont County sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate the incident.