Few of us will not forget the gut-wrenching, news images on Monday morning, Aug. 16, 2021, of the hundreds of Afghans as they desperately chased after a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it taxied to leave the International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. These people were no doubt desperate to flee from what they knew would be a forthcoming, brutal and certain death at the hands of the Taliban. For what other reason would any person be willing to desperately hold on to a jet air plane’s landing gear as it takes off and then fall from the sky to their death. It was pitiful to watch. Joe Biden totally owns this catastrophe and much more.
We have never seen a more corrupt and inept president in American’s history than Joe Biden. He should resign immediately or be removed from office by impeachment or the 25th Amendment. He is a danger and a disgrace to the United States of America.
More than half of America already believes that Joe Biden and the Democrat Party stole the last Presidential election by voter fraud, and that Biden is not the duly elected president. Even Biden himself declared before the last election and when he didn’t know that he was being videotaped: “We have put together, I believe, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” That surely is one statement that he got correct.
When Joe Biden took office, one of the first things he did was open up the southern border of our country in which many thousands of illegal immigrants are flowing in to this day. Along with these immigrants has come tons of illegal drugs from the Mexican drug cartels worth billions and billions of dollars. Money of this magnitude can be very corruptive and far reaching.
We have also witnessed at the same time the defunding of the police in all the major cities controlled by the Democrats. There is clearly coordination between these drugs flowing into our cities and the defunding of the police. This corruption could not be happening without being facilitated by the highest level of our government, and Joe Biden and members of the Democrat Party clearly have their names all over it.
There is an old saying that goes “follow the money”. It appears that Barack Obama has managed to accumulate 70 million dollars since he left the White House four years ago. That is a lot of money for a person to have gained in so short of a time. Obama has never held a significant paying job outside of the government nor has he ever owned a business. He may have written several books but none of them were best sellers. So, just how deep does this corruption go? Is there any honesty, integrity or honor left anywhere in the Democrat Party? America is staggering under the weight of this corruption. If America fails, it will be from the corruption from within. The GLACIER OF CORRUPTION is picking up speed every day. What can stop it?
Susie Dougherty,
Pocatello