It seems each week Jim Jones continues to perpetuate the myth that some how an "open" primary and "ranked choice" voting are democratic advancements which will surely lead to more "desirable" election results. They will not.

An open primary is unnecessary in Idaho. In Idaho you can choose to register as an unaffiliated voter ( as I am ), and choose your ballot, Democrat or Republican when you vote at your polling location. If you choose to subscribe to a party, you should be in allegiance with that party, if not, register as unaffiliated.

