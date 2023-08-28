It seems each week Jim Jones continues to perpetuate the myth that some how an "open" primary and "ranked choice" voting are democratic advancements which will surely lead to more "desirable" election results. They will not.
An open primary is unnecessary in Idaho. In Idaho you can choose to register as an unaffiliated voter ( as I am ), and choose your ballot, Democrat or Republican when you vote at your polling location. If you choose to subscribe to a party, you should be in allegiance with that party, if not, register as unaffiliated.
Ranked voting is simply a means to minimize and dilute your vote. If you are allowed to vote for several individuals, albeit with different rankings, what has become of one person, one vote? You shouldn't have to be a statistician to figure out the winner of a election. This seems very unfair to both the candidates and voters. Mr. Jones sees this system as a way to combat extremists. I, too, detest extremists, but Mr. Jones only identifies them in one party. In actuality, they reside in both. Ranked choice voting is not the way to address supposed political outliers.
Mr. Jones seems to have peculiar abhorrence to our current Attorney General. His friend did not win the election, which he seems to feel is unfair. His hurt feelings seem to have prompted him to endorse proposals he feels would have aided in the election of his protégé. You don't change a whole system because of a supposed election slight.
Every Saturday it seems we are treated to another biased publicity piece for this problematic proposition. Mr. Jones support of such a measure insinuates that Idaho voters are too ignorant to vote for the "right" candidates and this proposal will assist them in reaching more preferable (to Mr. Jones) electoral results.
If Mr Jones is so sure his ideas are beneficial to the state and with his impressive resume, he should run for office and advocate his policy opinions within the state Senate or House. Unfortunately, Mr. Jones has become a disciple for California surrogates who want to impose their will on the state of Idaho. Please reject this disingenuous and detrimental proposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.