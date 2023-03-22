Protest (copy)

Protesters line Pocatello Avenue earlier this month near Pocatello City Hall in opposition to the decision by the Idaho Legislature’s Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to take away the wage enhancement grant to help retain childcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. JFAC decided Tuesday to reinstate the grant. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

BOISE — The budget writers of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee voted Tuesday to accept the last distribution of a federal grant for child care providers.

However, the funding will be distributed by the Department of Labor rather than the Department of Health and Welfare over concerns that the health department distributed federal funds to some ineligible providers in a different grant program.

