Pelosi was right. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks should NOT be members of ANY commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. Both have made prejudicial statements in the past and voted NOT to certify the votes of a well-documented fair election. Although not a jury trial, MAKE NO MISTAKE, this commission is of much greater importance than any jury trial with the future of American democracy at stake. If they were being considered as jurors in a trial, each would have been immediately disqualified. They were “plants” by McCarthy, whose full intention was to disrupt and discredit an honest investigation. It would have been akin to “putting the fox in the hen house”. McCarthy is now saying the Republicans will form their “own” commission to investigate the “events” leading up to, what was nonother than a Trump incited insurrection. McCarthy’s selection of the above nominees clearly shows the type on individuals he wants on such a commission. It would be nothing more than a charade meant to appease the naïve, gullible and downright stupid! The strategy meeting between Trump and McCarthy at Mar a Lago after the election was meant to find a way to get Trump back into the Oval Office at ALL COSTS; and McCarthy continues with this strategy. Other than Liz Cheney, apparently there are very few left in the Republican party who have the courage, honesty, integrity and are living up to their sworn oath and doing what is right! Why are Republicans doing everything they can to protect Trump the epitome of evil, an extreme right authoritarian and serious threat to democracy? This is not mere conjecture and should NOT be taken lightly, but pure fact based on Trump’s current and past behavior.