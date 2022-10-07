A common question I get from people of all ages but, in particular those over 65, is “Doc? Is it too late for me to get healthier and feel better?” This is quickly followed by, before I have a chance to respond, a list of debaucheries that can be both humorous and sad, occasionally disturbing as to their eating habits, lack of movement, tobacco and alcohol use, etc.
What triggers someone to get to the point of paying better attention to their health is as personal as it can get. I am always thrilled to tell the majority with this question that it is never too late. The body and brain have amazing healing abilities when provided with the right nutrients, exercise and toxin avoidance (occasionally removal).
The first step in our process of better health, no matter what history someone has, is to understand it will take some time. They did not get in this shape overnight and, contrary to social media output, it will not change in a few weeks. It requires a lot of patience.
The first step in this quest is to find their starting point with a good medical review including age-appropriate studies and labs/blood work.
The next step is to determine some sort of movement program. This could be as simple as a five-minute purposeful walk, a few times a day, especially following your nighttime/largest meal. Write out planned gradual increases to your movement based on how you are feeling. I do not suggest full blown exercise at this point, as that can act as a great deterrent due to muscle soreness, fatigue, etc. Start low and go slow.
Next, consider what crosses your lips every day. Focus on one-ingredient foods like an apple, broccoli or any fruit, vegetable, nuts and seeds, and lean meats. Try not to eat a few hours before bed, and plan, as stated above, on a walk after your last meal of the day.
Don’t forget mental health with your newfound quest. Consider good influences around you and wean the bad ones away. A support person, group, animal, whatever is essential in your journey.
Take time to relax and do your best to get regular, same time every night, sleep. It is never too late to take care of yourself and feel better.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
