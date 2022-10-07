Dr. Warren Willey

A common question I get from people of all ages but, in particular those over 65, is “Doc? Is it too late for me to get healthier and feel better?” This is quickly followed by, before I have a chance to respond, a list of debaucheries that can be both humorous and sad, occasionally disturbing as to their eating habits, lack of movement, tobacco and alcohol use, etc.

What triggers someone to get to the point of paying better attention to their health is as personal as it can get. I am always thrilled to tell the majority with this question that it is never too late. The body and brain have amazing healing abilities when provided with the right nutrients, exercise and toxin avoidance (occasionally removal).

