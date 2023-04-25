BLACKFOOT — What do you get when you combine the area’s best food creations, tons of heart pounding carnival rides and 9 days of top-notch family friendly entertainment? It’s Fairtastic! Get ready for another great year of the best community tradition, the Eastern Idaho State Fair!
On Tuesday, April 25, EISF manager Brandon Bird announced the Grandstand entertainment at a special Media Day event held in Idaho Falls. In addition to exciting daytime events, including the Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing & the National Indian Relay Championship, barrel racing, and horse pulling, the 2023 Grandstand Evening Show lineup is going to be FAIRTASTIC!
Get ready to eat up nine days of top-notch entertainment! The Bank of Commerce Grandstands are going to shaking with hard-rock fun on Friday, September 1st when Incubus comes to town. After their first two albums, Fungus Amongus (1995) and S.C.I.E.N.C.E. (1997), the band earned mainstream recognition with the release of their 1999 album Make Yourself which spawned several hits, including the band's highest charting song "Drive." Tickets start at $59 before ticketing fees.
Join us Thursday, September 7th when the hilarious Jim Gaffigan takes the stage. He is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life. Tickets start at $49 before ticketing fees.
Ready to have a Fancy Like evening at the fair? Walker Hayes will be here to make sure that happens on Friday, September 8th. After many, many years in Nashville chasing his dream, Hayes got his breakthrough singing about what he knows best – family, faith, and real life. Most unexpected of all, is that the 43-year-old father has become a country music TikTok star. Propelled by a TikTok dance Hayes made to “Fancy Like” with his teenage daughter, which has over 35 million views, his TikTok’s have been viewed hundreds of millions of times and has connected with audiences across genres. Tickets start at $49 before ticketing fees.
But when we say its Fairtastic, meant It’s FAIRTASTIC! Make sure to join us for the PRCA-sanctioned award-winning GEM STATE CLASSIC PRO RODEO as it returns to the EISF for another great year! Even better? There will be THREE NIGHTS of rodeo to pick from as the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will now be happening on Wednesday, September 6th as well as Monday, September 4th and Tuesday, September 6th. Presented by Idaho Project Filter, the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will be held September 4th - 6th. Ticket prices start at $20 before fees per adult.
You won't want to miss out on a single night of the Grandstand Events. On Saturday, September 2, kick up your heels with the BULL RIDING CHAMPIONSHIPS! Ticket prices start at $20 before fees per adult.
Looking for a little more horsepower? The WESTERN NATIONAL TRUCK & TRACTOR PULLS are here to deliver action, thrills, and nonstop entertainment! Featuring the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the western U.S., the show features multiple competition classes. From 10,000+ horsepower multi-engine tractors to ground-pounding, super-modified 2-wheel drive pickups, this event will keep you on the edge of your seat! Don't miss it on Sunday, September 3. Ticket prices start at $20 before fees per adult.
And if that's not enough smashing good fun, try the SEPTEMBER SLAM DEMOLITION DERBY, coming to the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Saturday, September 9! Tickets to this sold-out event start at $25 per person before fees. Demolition Derby Pit Passes will be available online or through the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot for $30 before fees, beginning on August 1, 2023.
EISF VIP Members may purchase tickets before the general public on Tuesday, April 25 - Thursday, April 28, which means our VIPs get the best seats in the house! Becoming an EISF VIP is FREE and includes a lot of great perks. To become a VIP, sign up a www.funatthefair.com.
All Grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 28 @ 12 am. Don’t get scammed or pay too much for your tickets by buying ONLY from www.funatthefair.com via Etix. Tickets bought online will be delivered straight to your phone or door! To purchase your tickets in person, you can always call or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.
