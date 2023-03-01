LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Authorities are calling it a miracle that no one died when the roof of a popular Lava Hot Springs bar collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the Blue Moon Bar & Grill on South 1st East Street and left most of the building looking like a pile of rubble.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies rescued a woman who was trapped in what remained of the Blue Moon following the roof collapse. She miraculously suffered only minor injuries and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, authorities said.
A man was also inside the Blue Moon when the roof collapsed but he was able to free himself from the debris and was not hurt, authorities said.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said "it's a miracle" that the collapse didn't result in fatalities and he said the incident would have been far worse had it occurred at night when the Blue Moon is crowded with people.
Manu said the preliminary investigation indicates that snow on the Blue Moon's roof likely contributed to the collapse. He added that the damage to the Blue Moon is extensive and the building will likely have to be completely rebuilt.
Emergency responders are currently searching what remains of the Blue Moon for anyone else who might be trapped in the debris but Manu believes the man and woman were the only ones in the building at the time.
Their names haven't been released.
The apartments next to the Blue Moon have been evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.
At least two vehicles parked next to the Blue Moon were severely damaged by the roof collapse.
All of the streets adjacent to the Blue Moon have been shut down because of the incident and the public should stay away until further notice.
Bannock County Search and Rescue, Idaho State Police and the Lava Hot Springs Fire Department also responded to the incident.
