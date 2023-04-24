Flooding in SE Idaho

A backhoe works to remove debris from State Highway 36 between Ovid and Preston following a recent mudslide that closed the roadway.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department

POCATELLO — With the arrival of spring rains, the Idaho Transportation Department is reminding motorists to be aware of road hazards, flooding and mudslides.

This winter Idaho has seen an above average amount of snow. As that snow melts road conditions can rapidly deteriorate.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.