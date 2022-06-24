Poor Joe Biden. He’s had such terrible luck. He takes over a pandemic just as it rolls out its most virulent fast-spreading strain, Omicron. Cyberterrorists attack our energy pipelines, radicals kill our soldiers leaving Afghanistan, and that devil Putin invades Ukraine.
Then, to top it off, our unlucky president encounters decades-high inflation, driven by record-level spikes in gas and diesel. My empathy for the president would overflow, except for one fact: Rising energy prices are essential to the president’s strategy.
During the last presidential debate of 2020, when President Donald Trump asked Biden if he would “close down the oil industry,” the former vice president confirmed his intention to “transition away from the oil industry, yes.” Trump jumped on that response, listing the states that Biden “just lost.”
The U.S. Capitol newspaper, the Hill, questioned whether Trump actually scored a debate “gotcha.” They wrote, “Biden’s climate platform, in fact, calls for the U.S. to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. There’s only one way to meet that goal. Since 80 percent of energy-related emissions came from oil and gas last year, the industry will have to disappear.”
Biden’s promise to “end the oil economy” should surprise no one. With climate a major plank of his platform, calling it the world’s immediate existential threat, gasoline has to become more expensive.
Elizabeth Douglass, a writer for Inside Climate News, describes how cheap gas is the climate’s No. 1 obstacle. Observing fracking-induced declines in gas prices, Douglass wrote “That’s bad news for the climate. Processing crude oil and burning gasoline send huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and are major contributors to global warming.”
“Cheap gas puts people back on the road and buying gas-guzzlers, reversing the decline in greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles,” she adds. Biden’s entire climate agenda would become deadwood if he also continued delivering a supply of “cheap gasoline.”
Which explains why Biden’s foreign policies do nothing but raise prices. Sanctioning Russian oil, for example, made no sense without increasing U.S. domestic production. Biden opted to make “no sense”, and a “sanctioned” Russia is now raking in record profits on oil sales to non-U.S. markets.
Then, Biden begging Iran, Venezuela, and Saudi Arabia to sell their excess production to the United States only further spikes these world market prices.
One of Biden’s first actions was to prompt the International Energy Agency (IEA) to release a report in May of 2021 calling for a halt to new oil and gas exploration. “No new oil and gas discoveries would be needed in a future that reaches net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Reuters summarized the IEA report.
Biden White House officials knew the views of Laura Cozzi, IEA’s chief energy modeler, who clarified the report’s conclusion “is only true if previous actions by governments happen and demand follows that trajectory.” “The sequencing is important,” she reminds. In other words, gasoline must get more expensive, prompting the conversion to alternatives, or the entire house of cards collapses.
Which leaves President Biden and his media allies with just one problem: “How can we sell the pain of higher gas prices to the unruly herd of cattle (by which they mean us, the voters)?”
Sammy Rothstaff, writer for the LA Times, offered one approach. After noting that Democrat energy policies have “clamped down on hydraulic fracking, raised gas taxes, driven up refining costs and limited oil and natural gas leasing on federal lands,” he teases a silver lining.
“It’s hard to say, but crisis creates opportunity. If there were ever a moment for America to break through its political logjam on climate policy and start taking dramatic steps to phase out fossil fuels, this might be it.”
Next time you hear the president bemoan “Putin’s price hike,” promising to cut road maintenance taxes to lower our “pain at the pump,” remember unaffordable gas isn’t a bug in the president’s plan. It’s the main feature.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.