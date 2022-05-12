It has long been known that Pacific Salmon & Steelhead populations have been imperiled and on the brink of extinction. Last year, Congressman Mike Simpson released his bold, science-backed, Columbia Basin Initiative that has since been acknowledged by Tribal Nations, grassroots organizations, and other lawmakers in the Pacific Northwest. With Gov. Inslee & Sen. Murray’s plan coming to the table in June of this year, it is more important than ever to pressure our lawmakers into making decisions that benefit the future.
Pacific Salmon & Steelhead are the lifeblood of Idaho. Returning hundreds of miles inland to central Idaho, they supply the perfect combination of marine-derived nutrients that benefit Idaho streams, riparian zones, forest floors, and over 137 other species. Not only are Salmon the lifeblood of our ecosystems, but for Tribal Nations of the Pacific Northwest – they mean everything. Who are we to violate indigenous treaties that promise wild salmon to our Tribal Nations?
The science is clear: Idaho is one of the only remaining cold, clean, and viable locations for Salmon and Steelhead recovery. With further climate change effects soon to come, the only way to save these fish is even more evident: breach the four lower Snake River dams.
Not only does Idaho feel the burden, but Washington does as well. The dams are outdated and don’t supply equitable power, the river economy is non-existent, Bonneville Power is losing money, and most importantly, Southern Resident Orcas are dying at an alarming rate.
The time to act is now. We need lawmakers in the Pacific NorthWest to step up and work together to save this species that so many of us rely on. I urge all readers to contact Sen. Murray & Gov. Inslee in favor of breaching the four lower Snake River dams to provide a lasting solution that builds a brighter future for all.