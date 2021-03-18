POCATELLO — Former Miss Africa Idaho participant and Idaho State University student Thelma Anih is opening up the dialogue and bringing awareness to difficult topics with her upcoming virtual project, "Conversations that Clash," on March 28.
The project will begin with a virtual event followed by an online art gallery that will feature work not just from local ISU art student Stephen Aifegha, but also many artists from Nigeria, Canada, Senegal, Cameroon and Liberia whose work centers around the project’s 2021 topic of rape culture.
“'Conversations that Clash' is an art show that will be happening annually and will introduce social issues that people don’t want to talk about or shy away from,” said Anih, who was second runner-up for Miss Africa Idaho royalty in 2019. “It will integrate fine art, theater, music and poetry and use that as a platform to talk about these issues.”
Anih, who used the Miss Africa Idaho royalty event platform to bring awareness to suicide prevention and promote self-love, explained that she wanted to delve deeper into facilitating dialogue between community members about conversations that might be challenging or difficult to speak about in public.
“The (royalty event) was a good experience for me,” she said. “Since then, I’ve been trying to get into projects that I’m interested in, mostly social issues and mental issues, as a psychology major.”
This desire to help others grew into the "Conversations that Clash" project, which she is spearheading with her partner, Kayode Ajibose, who is an art teacher in Nigeria and owns art studio DK Arts Castle.
“We came up with a topic that … people are not talking about and then have people use art to talk about the conversation to the public and educate themselves,” she said. “We have been collaborating with (Aifegha) and some artists in (other countries) and what they will do is present whatever art matches the topic and exhibit (their work). We have a gallery online where we will display this art where people can buy it or sponsor the artist.”
In addition to the event, Anih also hopes to rally younger generations such as middle school and high school students into participating in the Conversations that Clash projects to help cultivate a culture that is willing to speak up about difficult topics.
While the event date is approaching in the next few weeks, Anih said they are looking for other artists in the area that would be interested in being part of the event. She also said they hope to meet a few goals with the "Conversations That Clash" inaugural event.
“The expectation this year is two things,” she said. “Getting people to start up conversation and giving a voice to people who don’t have one and introducing a new way to talk about these topics is one … and at the end of the summer we are going to have a follow-up event that is going to be like this but include conversations that people actually expect. And we hope to open up a way for some artists to gain exposure for their art as well.”
The event will be held online on March 28 at 9 a.m. Visit the Facebook page, D KartS Castle, to access and stay updated on the event and the project, or visit dkartscastle.com to learn more.
For anyone interested in participating in the event, contact Anih at anihthelma@gmail.com or Kayode at ajibosekayode@rocketmail.com.