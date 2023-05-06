Emma McMurray ISU

Idaho State pitcher Emma McMurray gets ready to make a pitch during Thursday’s game against Weber State.

 ISU Athletics

Idaho State softball only played six games at home this season. After the season-opening game on Feb. 10, the Bengals had 18 games postponed or canceled due to adverse weather. Over the course of the season, they only practiced on their diamond about 10 times.

Facing all of those challenges, the Orange and Black went into Ogden, Utah, and won a share of the Big Sky Regular Season Championship Thursday afternoon.

