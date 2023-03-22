First day of fall class

Students walk through the Rendezvous Center on the first day of classes in Fall 2022.

 John Roark/Idaho State University

POCATELLO — Following a continuing positive trend, Idaho State University is again celebrating a spring enrollment increase.

The University is reporting an overall spring enrollment of 10,601 students, an increase of 3.1 percent over Spring 2022. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 4.2 percent, or 338 students. This increase marks the second year in a row that Idaho State University has seen an enrollment increase from spring semester to spring semester. Enrollment also increased in the Fall 2022 semester.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.