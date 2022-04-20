POCATELLO — Better facilities, cutting-edge equipment and increased prestige are on the horizon for Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy, which recently received the largest one-time donation in university history, ISU President Kevin Satterlee said.
The college will henceforward be named the Skaggs College of Pharmacy based on the $14 million donation from the Salt Lake City-based ALSAM Foundation.
The foundation was established by L.S. "Sam" and Aline Skaags, who operated 11 drug stores, growing their business into more than 200 retail outlets in 21 states. The family acquired the American Stores Co., owner of well-known businesses including Osco and Sav-On drugstores, Safeway, Albertsons, Acme Markets and Alpha Beta.
ISU announced the receipt of the donation on Wednesday morning, after the State Board of Education voted to approve accepting it. The funds will be used to cover the majority of a major renovation of the college's 80-year-old building, Leonard Hall.
The state Legislature also approved $3.4 million toward the $21 million renovation project, and the remainder of the cost was generated through smaller donations and fundraising efforts.
"As the state's designated health science university, we will continue to meet an ever-growing demand for a highly trained and skilled workforce," Satterlee said. "This will build on and foster our statewide leadership in health science education."
The ALSAM Foundation has also become ISU's top donor, surpassing the Kasiska Family Foundation. The ALSAM Foundation previously gave $8 million to ISU's Meridian facility, which has been named the Skaggs Health Science Center. Members of the Skaggs family have told Satterlee that ISU's pharmacy program was the first to receive a large donation from Sam Skaggs after his family drug stores were up and running.
"We've been on their radar for a long time," Satterlee said.
Satterlee said it's very prestigious for a university to have a program named in Skaggs' honor, as the ALSAM Foundation doesn't always pursue naming rights for its large donations.
"That is an endorsement and puts us in an elite list of pharmacy schools," Satterlee said.
Other institutions that bear the Skaggs family name include University of Utah, University of Montana, University of Colorado, University of Arizona, and University of California, San Diego.
Satterlee said the remodel of Leonard Hall will take two years to complete, and the contractor will implement the project in phases, enabling the building to remain in use throughout construction.
Satterlee said a basement in the building that's seen very little use will be renovated, essentially providing new space. Other underutilized spaces will also be renovated. He said the renovation will accommodate growth in the pharmacy graduate program.
Satterlee said a couple of months ago, the College of Pharmacy, added a new research lab with 3D bio-printers, capable of "printing" human tissue. He toured the facility and watched as students printed 20 copies of human bone tissue. They then embedded cancer cells in the bone tissue and tested 20 different experimental chemotherapy drugs to determine which ones could kill the cancer with the least damage on surrounding tissue.
Satterlee said the ALSAM Foundation donation will also cover additional cutting-edge equipment for the college, which should make ISU extremely attractive to the nation's top pharmacy students.
"When we build out, this will create more of those research labs so we can do cutting-edge pharmaceutical research," Satterlee said.
Over the next two years, while construction is underway, Satterlee said ISU will seek to raise the visibility of its pharmacy program, including through advertisements in trade publications.