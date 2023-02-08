John Gribas and Jim DiSanza

John Gribas, left, and Jim DiSanza.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — When three new members joined Pocatello’s City Council mid-term recently, Mayor Brian Blad saw an opportunity to improve communication, and he turned to Idaho State University’s Department of Communication, Media, and Persuasion for help.

Professor and Associate Dean John Gribas and department chair Jim DiSanza worked with the group to develop a series of short and long-range goals and rebuild a sense of community and vision for shared governance.

