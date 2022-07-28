POCATELLO — Addressing contemporary concerns about democracy, partisan politics and misinformation by examining other periods of cultural disruption, Idaho State University associate professor of journalism Zac Gershberg co-authored a timely new book out this summer from the University of Chicago Press, "The Paradox of Democracy: Free Speech, Open Media, and Perilous Persuasion."

A sweeping overview of communications technologies and their impact on public discourse, Gershberg wrote with Sean Illing, of Vox, to consider how free expression has facilitated democracy so citizens can mobilize and use their voices. Yet they also chart the degree to which such openness enables forces of exploitation and propaganda that seek to undermine democracy from within.