Our community is suffering this morning with the news of the devastating fire at Highland High School.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known. First responders, law enforcement, and the state fire marshal are there now. Please know that Idaho State University is ready to help. We have been in contact with School District 25 and state officials all morning as they navigate a path forward.

