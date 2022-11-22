Idaho State University’s Haunted Science Laboratory was a great success this year, thanks to volunteers and support from our community. Over 80 ISU students, faculty, and staff joined more than 30 volunteers from the Pocatello Kiwanis Club, New Knowledge Adventures, the Pocatello community, and LDS missionaries who volunteered over 350 hours of their time to make this program possible. I give each and every one of you who helped my deepest thanks.

Nearly 1,600 local students were able to take a field trip to our lab and enjoy over 50 interactive exhibits that showed them the wonders of science free of charge. Among the students who visited the lab were almost every fifth-grade student in Pocatello and Chubbuck, as well as students from Bancroft, Blackfoot, Malad, and Arbon Valley, home-schooled students, as well as Cub Scout groups and their families.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.