Idaho State University’s Haunted Science Laboratory was a great success this year, thanks to volunteers and support from our community. Over 80 ISU students, faculty, and staff joined more than 30 volunteers from the Pocatello Kiwanis Club, New Knowledge Adventures, the Pocatello community, and LDS missionaries who volunteered over 350 hours of their time to make this program possible. I give each and every one of you who helped my deepest thanks.
Nearly 1,600 local students were able to take a field trip to our lab and enjoy over 50 interactive exhibits that showed them the wonders of science free of charge. Among the students who visited the lab were almost every fifth-grade student in Pocatello and Chubbuck, as well as students from Bancroft, Blackfoot, Malad, and Arbon Valley, home-schooled students, as well as Cub Scout groups and their families.
When we opened the doors to the public the Saturday before Halloween, we had well over 300 visitors, with some traveling from as far away as Twin Falls and Idaho Falls to check out the lab. Charging a small fee for admittance, the Pocatello Kiwanis Club raised $766 for children’s and youth charities in our community including The Idaho Foodbank backpack program, Family Services Alliance, Hope of America academic recognition awards, Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, and more.
I thank the Bannock County Commissioners Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough, and Terrel Tovey for allowing us to use Building B at the Bannock County Event Center. I also thank Annie Hughes, Scott Crowther, Aren Manu, and all the Bannock County Events Center staff for their wonderful support. Thank you, Scott Snyder, Dean of the College of Science and Engineering, and his team for their support. I also wish to thank the Pocatello Kiwanis Club, Idaho Central Credit Union, and the J.R. Simplot Foundation for their generous financial support.
Thanks to these efforts and support, a lot of folks had a great educational experience.
