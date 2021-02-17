POCATELLO — In close collaboration with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Idaho State University has announced approximately 2,800 fans will be admitted into Holt Arena for each of the three spring home football games.
This limited capacity will allow for student seating, Bengal Athletic Boosters (B.A.B.) priority seating, corporate sponsor seating, and a player pass list. Home games against Weber State, Eastern Washington, and University of Idaho are scheduled for February 27, March 13, and April 3, respectively. Kickoff for each game is planned for 4 p.m., but is subject to change.
Season tickets for the shortened 2021 spring season will cost $75 and will only be sold as a three game set to B.A.B. members. Seat allotments will be socially distanced in bundles of two or four. At this time, no additional season tickets or single game tickets will be available. If games are cancelled due to COVID-19 related health concerns, or if fans are no longer allowed in Holt Arena, refunds will be issued at $25 per ticket.
The Idaho State Athletics Ticket Office is currently in the process of reseating 2020-21 B.A.B. members to adhere to social distancing protocols. Fans should expect to be in different seats than in previous years since safety measures are being taken to create ample space between seats.
In addition to B.A.B. members and corporate partners, ISU students will receive approximately 300 tickets in sections R, S, and T, which will be distributed the Monday before each home game. Students will be able to pick up one ticket with their Bengal Card at either the Holt Arena Ticket Office or Campus Connection Desk in the Pond Student Union. Tickets must be picked up in advance, and students must sit in their reserved seats. All seats are on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We are excited about the opportunity to welcome fans back to Holt Arena, even with limited capacity" said ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. "We are grateful to the many Boosters who supported the BAB Scholarship Fund this year, even with no guarantee of a season, and it is great to be able to deliver a priority season ticket package to them this spring. Student athletes are ready to showcase their efforts, and they have been preparing for this season since last July. We were happy for the opportunity to play, and getting to do so with fans in Holt Arena is a very welcome source of encouragement to our team and staff.”
Fans visiting Holt Arena must remain in their reserved seats as much as possible and to practice physical distancing of at least six feet with those outside their group. All fans ages three and above are required to wear face coverings while inside Holt Arena. Limited concessions will be available in the form of bottled water, soft drinks, and individually packaged snacks, which will be sold in the stands. Concessions located in the concourses will remain closed until further notice.
All parking will be complimentary and lots will open to fans two hours prior to kickoff. There will be no sponsored pre-game or tailgating events, and re-entry to Holt Arena will be strictly prohibited.
Bengal Athletic Booster members can pick up their season tickets starting Thursday, February 25, at the Holt Arena Ticket Office from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. and on gameday starting at 10 a.m.
Paid and renewing members will receive communication from the ISU Ticket Office via telephone and e-mail, and may contact the ISU Ticket Office at (208) 282-FANS to secure their seats. Those who wish to join the BAB and secure priority season tickets, space permitting, may do so by calling Donna Hays at (208) 282-5773 or haysdonn@isu.edu.