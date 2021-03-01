Idaho State Police are urging drivers to be careful while traveling on Interstate-15 between Pocatello and Fort Hall following multiple elk-related crashes.
The say there’s a herd of roughly 100 elk in the area that could continue to pose a hazard for some time.
“In recent days ISP has investigated multiple crashes relating to vehicles striking elk while they crossed the interstate, north of Pocatello,” according to an ISP news release.
Police encourage drivers to be cautious and slow down — when possible to do so safely — while traveling through the area.