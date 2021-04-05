A collision Friday evening, April 2 on Interstate 84 involving an ISP Trooper and a semi is under investigation by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred as the Trooper was driving with his emergency lights on his way to a call of a separate, unrelated incident a short distance away. No one was injured in the collision.
The collision occurred at 6:45 pm in the eastbound lane of travel on I-84 at milepost 170.7 just east of Jerome. Travel is reduced to one lane in both directions in the area due to ongoing road work. As a result, traffic was blocked for approximately one hour eastbound. Westbound traffic was also slowed and directed around the incident using the shoulder.
As a precaution, the Trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for observation and was released later that evening. The semi driver did not require medical assistance.
The incident the trooper was responding to was a single-vehicle incident that sadly did result in the death of a man from Jerome. That incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. More on that incident can be found at https://idahostatepolice.blogspot.com/2021/04/fatal-crash-east-of-jerome.html.