The rule of law is a big part of the glue that holds our country together.
But these days that binding force is under constant attack and our nation's top leaders are often more of the problem than solution.
Anyone who's followed the recent controversy involving U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has had a front-row seat to the latest self-inflicted wound to our nation's cohesion.
The Wyoming Republican and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney was ousted from her congressional leadership post by her GOP colleagues last week for standing up for the veracity of the 2020 election and taking issue with former President Donald Trump's constant claims that his defeat was the result of massive voter fraud.
Judges throughout the U.S., including many appointed by Trump, have agreed with Liz Cheney's assertion that it was a fair election and Trump simply came up short on votes.
But her fellow Republicans in Congress support the narrative pushed by the former president that our nation's election system is broken, can't be trusted and put an illegitimate winner, Joe Biden, in the White House.
The message to the American people from our nation's Republican leaders is that a judicial system that has again and again upheld the results of the 2020 election is as corrupt as the election officials it's defending and its rulings on the election shouldn't be believed.
One has to wonder what it means for America's future if the new normal is for our nation's leaders to dispute any election result they don't like.
America has prided itself throughout its existence on the peaceful transfer of power that happens via election outcomes, but that is quickly becoming more nostalgia than reality.
Our nation's leaders on both side of the political aisle command a lot of influence and when they cast strong doubt on one of the cornerstones of our government, the electoral process, many Americans will listen and take action.
We saw a glimpse into what this looks like on Jan. 6, when an angry mob took control of the U.S. Capitol because they were told by Trump and others in his camp that the election had been stolen from him thanks to widespread fraud on the Democrats' part.
The mayhem at the Capitol is what it looks like when Americans lose faith in their government, in the rule of the law.
Perhaps such unrest is just a sign of the times and something we should all get used to?
The bill recently signed into law by Idaho Gov. Brad Little prohibiting the state from adhering to any federal laws that infringe on the Second Amendment is another indication that our nation is heading down a dangerous path.
In effect, the state is saying that it does not respect the federal government's authority when it comes to gun control.
Most Idahoans would agree with the bill Little signed into law because we're among the most pro-Second Amendment states in the nation and the right to bear arms is under constant attack from the political left.
There was also a bill during this year's legislative session to give the state authority to never legalize marijuana and other currently illegal narcotics, regardless of federal law.
Many and maybe even most Idahoans agree with these state efforts to defy the federal government but what happens if this trend of legislation continues?
What happens if Idaho's leaders push the envelope even further?
Idaho is not the only state that is creating laws to protect itself from the federal government's authority, and in the years to come we expect this trend to worsen, further undermining the rule of law that holds our nation together.
What kind of country will we have if the federal rulings of judges to uphold elections are totally disrespected, if states are routinely passing laws that contradict federal law, and if all this is supported and even perpetuated by our state and nation's top leaders?
And anyone who has the courage to stand up against this new normal will end up having a big target on their back.
It's hard to believe that someone like Liz Cheney could be viciously attacked by her own political party for speaking out in support of the American electoral process after a presidential election.
In decades past the politician being forced out would be the one casting aspersions on the credibility of our elections.
Liz Cheney's ordeal like the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is just more proof of the growing cancer on our nation.
It seems that nails are being hammered into America's coffin on a daily basis and anyone trying to rescue us from ourselves can expect ridicule, vilification and political exile.
God help us.