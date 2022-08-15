It appears that the voices of the people are trying to be overturned as if our initial votes meant nothing to the Mayor of Pocatello. Before I retired from the City offices, the departments always had to submit an itemized agenda of where any money spent was explained and overseen by Department heads as well. Over the years it seems as if the current Mayor may intend to use the City finances any way he deems fit without anyone seeking justification as to where those funds go. But it’s obvious that it doesn’t go toward helping citizens fight the outrageous property taxes that are causing severe problems for every one of the City’s voting public except maybe the Mayor.
I agree with recent articles that “Ethnocentric Blindness” is a major problem and trying to brush racism under the carpet of politics or eliminate all criticism of sitting council members is not the answer. Following the Cities financial expenditures is a necessity to justify (where the money goes) and to who’s favorite “in city” project. It appears that the votes of the people were made and the three people asking pertinent questions for the rest of us, as to where the tax money spending went MUST BE addressed, without punishment for (those doing their jobs) as they were elected to do.
Since there seems to be no easy way to accomplish these itemized financial expenditures (follow the money agenda), I informally request that the State of Idaho immediately screen the past few years expenditures by the City of Pocatello, to find out how the people’s money is really being spent. I also recommend the Mayor stop using the (Racism banner) inappropriately, when trying to silence anyone, including elected officials from letting the voters know that something may be amiss.
Then again, if nothing happens, it could be due to the current Republican control of this state, and after the votes against the military funding for (burn pile injuries) by certain Republicans, and the Supreme Courts reversal of Roe vs Wade, maybe the voters should change this state’s political control. The major funding bill was finally passed in the Senate and on to the President to sign. It’s time all politicians HEAR the voices and votes of the people as there shouldn’t be hate spread by anyone toward American citizens, let alone those injured defending our freedoms in America. Be careful who you vote for the next time, as we’re still fighting to retain our Constitutional freedoms, and even losing some established freedoms as American voters.