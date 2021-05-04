POCATELLO — A Pocatello middle school was evacuated and its students were sent home Tuesday morning after a suspicious object was found in a backpack there, authorities said.
Irving Middle School in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue was evacuated around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday following the discovery in the backpack.
Pocatello police responded to the school and brought in K-9s to investigate the suspicious object to determine if it poses any sort of a threat.
A School District 25 spokesperson confirmed at 1:43 p.m. that the Pocatello Police Department had cleared the building and determined there was no longer a threat. The building will reopen for classes on Wednesday, when students will be able to pick up their personal belongings, the district said. After-school activities, including track practice, were canceled.
"Thank you, staff, learners and parents for remaining calm, composed, and patient while we worked as quickly as possible to reconnect learners to their families and address the situation," the district said in a press release.
The school's students and staff were evacuated to Raymond Park, located next to Irving, until around 10:30 a.m. when it was decided that the school would remain closed for the day and the students would be sent home.
Most of Irving's students were then taken to the nearby Pocatello High School gymnasium where they were picked up by their parents. The remaining students were picked up at Raymond Park by their parents.
School District 25 emphasized that all of Irving's students are safe and accounted for.
All of the streets surrounding Irving have been shut down by police as they investigate the suspicious object but none of the homes adjacent to the school have been evacuated.
School District 25 issued a press release about the suspicious object within minutes of it being reported to police.
The district's press release stated: "Out of an abundance of caution, all learners and staff have been evacuated from Irving Middle School due to a suspicious object located in a backpack. Police are onsite and an investigation is ongoing. We will provide updates as they are received."
Pocatello police also issued a press release stating, "The Pocatello Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious item that was located at Irving Middle School. The school population has been relocated to an alternate location by School District 25. Parents have been notified of the incident. Pocatello Police Officers and Detectives are on scene and more information will be provided when available."
Pocatello police said once they identify the suspicious object a determination will be made on when Irving can reopen.
