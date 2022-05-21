On Friday, 5/20/2022, at approximately 9:00 AM the Madison County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a deceased person in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River (west of Rexburg).
The individual will not be identified at this time, as the proper notifications need to be made to next of kin.
This event is still being investigated. Further details will be released when appropriate.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.