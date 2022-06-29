Willowcreek Fire map

This map from the National Weather Service shows smoke spreading from the Willowcreek Fire in eastern Oregon.

 National Weather Service via Twitter

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire.

Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.