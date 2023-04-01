Chubbuck Road overpass bridge demolition

An aerial photo of the demolition of the Chubbuck Road overpass bridge on Saturday evening.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Interstate 15 northbound on Pocatello's north side and in Chubbuck will be completely shut down starting Saturday night so contractors can demolish the Chubbuck Road overpass bridge, the Idaho Transportation Department reported.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was down to one lane and the plan is for all northbound lanes to be shut down at some point Saturday night as the demolition of the overpass bridge progresses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.