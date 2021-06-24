The Idaho Transportation Department has scheduled improvements for the I-86 / I-15 System Interchange in the Pocatello/Chubbuck metropolitan area.
ITD is currently in the design phase of the project. The project will involve roadway, ramp and bridge upgrades at the junction of I-86 and I-15, and building a new separated pedestrian/bicycle path.
Ongoing coordination with the Cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck, Bannock County, various utility providers, and the public is an important part of ITD’s design and construction process.
A public meeting for the proposed project design occurred on August 4, 2018 along with an online comment portal (open during August 2018).
Construction for this project is anticipated to begin in mid-2022 and conclude in 2025.
As a result of the feedback gathered from the public in 2018, ITD will build a new separated pedestrian/bicycle pathway that will run east of the interstate. More information on this pathway can be found on the Proposed Improvements tab.
Also, as the design work has progressed, a plan for how construction will be coordinated has emerged. We anticipate detours as part of the traffic control, and these are described on the Construction Detours tab.
At this time, ITD requests your public feedback on this new information of the separated pathway and the anticipated detours. Please use the interactive comment map in the Comment Portal tab or staff contact information in the Contact Us tab to submit comments or ask questions.