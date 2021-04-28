The rotunda at the Idaho state Capitol Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. An Idaho legislative ethics committee will force a 19-year-old intern who says she was raped by an lawmaker to publicly testify about the encounter on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the teen's representatives say. The teen's attorney, Annie Hightower with the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, decried the move by the House Ethics and Policy Committee.