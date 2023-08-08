There was an editorial last month that I believe was intentionally deceptive.
Lauren Necochea, an Idaho Rep-D said "Democrats oppose efforts to remove books from libraries”. What she meant to say was she opposes parents who don’t want their children having access to Pornography in libraries.
She says: "a poll was conducted by the American Library Association (ALA)” that said the majority of Dems and Republicans want to keep those pesky parents from banning books. What she meant was: she doesn’t want parents complaining about a measly 320 graphically obscene books and videos directed at young children. She also left out that the ALA is led by a self-described Marxist/lesbian who is proud to tout her connection to Marxism and it’s goals, which include sexually explicit materials in the public forum through taxpayer funded libraries.
I don’t believe the majority of Pocatello/Chubbuck is interested in Marxism being pushed at our children with a heinous campaign to indoctrinate them into a lifetime of Aberrant behavior.
Ms.Nechochea supports "the ALA’s efforts to protect libraries". But protect them from WHAT? From Parents who want to end teaching deceit, lying, coercion through graphic sexual instruction directed at their children and paid for by our taxes.
Some want us to believe that Idaho wants to become California .. where a majority of parents WANT their children familiar with sexual materials by 5 and practicing their newly learned skills by 9. I think they're wrong.. What do you think?
A quick search from my car tells me Ms. Nechochea’s information is not accurate... there is a church on every street corner. The Internet tells me there are 65,000 Christians in our community and I’d venture they are NOT calling for more Marxism and Pornography on Sunday mornings. It’s my guess those folks spend their Sundays in church, parks and mountain tops and they're busy doing good, while an assortment of politicians are laying a path for their children to wander innocently into a shortened lifespan filled with pain and illness.
It’s not my purpose to lecture anyone on morals or values.. but I believe the editorial I read was purposefully deceptive.. It’s my belief that if the TRUTH were known as to what politicians and groups like the ALA are actually doing to our community and planning for your children… the majority would not condone any of it.
