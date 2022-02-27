An intense manhunt involving heavily armed SWAT officers and police from multiple agencies is underway for an armed and dangerous robbery suspect in the Pocatello area.
Late Saturday night Chubbuck police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Raymundo "Mundo" Enriquez of Tucson, Arizona. Chubbuck police described Enriquez as being approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.
Chubbuck police said Enriquez is the suspect in the early Saturday morning armed robbery of a Chubbuck home during which the robber was wearing a mask and all black clothing.
Chubbuck police said in their press release: "Anyone with any information about Enrqiuez's location is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172. Enriquez should be considered armed and dangerous."
Police conducted multiple searches for Enriquez in Pocatello and Chubbuck on Saturday night but he evaded capture.
Chubbuck police said Enriquez was reportedly seen fleeing the Travelodge motel in the 100 block of West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.
He was then observed on the south side of Interstate 86 running in a southeast direction wearing a black "puffy" coat and black pants, Chubbuck police said.
The Pocatello police SWAT team along with Pocatello and Chubbuck patrol officers and Idaho State Police troopers responded around 8 p.m. to the Pine Ridge Mall area south of Interstate 86 in search of the suspect.
The heavily armed SWAT officers arrived in their armored vehicle and conducted an extensive search of the Pine Ridge Apartments area adjacent to the mall.
At times on Saturday night police shut down access to parts of the mall area including the Pine Ridge Apartments.
Late Saturday night police and SWAT officers executed a search warrant at the Travelodge, finding a firearm in Enriquez's unoccupied motel room. Police said the vehicle they believe Enriquez used in the robbery was located at the Travelodge and was impounded.
An earlier search for Enriquez occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when over a dozen Pocatello police officers responded to a home on Sonoma Street near Satterfield Drive on Pocatello's north side.
Police believed Enriquez could be at the home and they temporarily closed Sonoma Street to all traffic and urged the neighborhood's residents to stay indoors while officers searched for him. But around 7 p.m. police said they were leaving the scene because the suspect could not be located.
Police have not yet provided any additional details about the armed robbery at the Chubbuck home.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.